Mastodon made a cameo on the ‘Game of Thrones’ season finale

Band members Brann Dailor, Bill Kelliher, and Brent Hinds were spotted during 'The Dragon and the Wolf'

Mastodon cameoed on the Game of Thrones Season Seven finale last, appearing as White Walkers.

– Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Band members Brann Dailor, Bill Kelliher, and Brent Hinds all featured on the episode, titled ‘The Dragon and the Wolf’.

They previously appeared as wildlings in season 5 of the show as well as contributing a song titled “White Walker” to 2015’s Catch the Throne: Volume II mixtape, commissioned by HBO. See them in action as White Walkers below.

The band have also announced a new EP titled ‘Cold Dark Place’ and due for release on September 22.

It features four previously unreleased tracks, with three of the tracks recorded during their sessions for 2014 album ‘Once More ‘Round the Sun’.

A special version of the EP featuring a 10″ picture disc vinyl is released on October 27.

Read more: Game of Thrones – The big questions we want answered in Season 7’s epic finale

Meanwhile, speaking ahead of the premiere of the finale, Alan Taylor – who directed last week’s ‘Beyond The Wall’ episode – hinted that the episode will see tensions coming to a head between feuding sisters Arya and Sansa.

“I love the fact that these two come back, they’re both lethal, and I just wanted to give the impression [in ‘Beyond The Wall’], as much as possible, that one of them is going to die,” Taylor told HuffPost. “But you’re not sure which one.”

Taylor later added: “Arya is certainly lethal and sort of threatening, but when Sansa sends Brienne away, who is Arya’s natural protector, something is coming very soon between them – and it will be violent but surprising.”

The last episode of the hit HBO show’s current season aired in the US on Sunday (August 27). UK viewers will see it tonight (August 28).

The final episode will also be the show’s longest ever – clocking in at 79 minutes and 43 seconds.