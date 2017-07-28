A pilot for the show has been ordered...

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have announced that they’re reuniting for a gritty crime show set in Boston in the 1990s.

The film, which is titled City On The Hill, will reportedly examine the steep drop in crime in Boston during the era – and a pilot has been ordered by Showtime.

An official synopsis teases: “In the early ’90s, corruption and racism was the norm in Boston, until an African-American district attorney from Brooklyn arrives in the city, advocating change. He forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran who is invested in maintaining the status quo.

“The two take on a family of armored car robbers in a case that eventually upends the city’s criminal justice system.”

The series will mark the first time that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have appeared together since 2002 comedy The Third Man, having most famously shared the big screen in Good Will Hunting.

The pilot will also be directed by Gavin O’Connor, who recently helmed The Accountant, which starred Affleck.

It’s written by Chuck MacLean, with O’Connor describing his screenplay as a ‘pressure-cooker of a script steeped in the tribal codes of a Shakespeare play — family, blood, betrayal, honor.’

A date for the pilot’s debut is yet to be announced.