LeBlanc has just finished filming the final season of 'Episodes'

Matt LeBlanc has announced that he’d like to retire from acting.

Appearing on CONAN, he told host Conan O’Brien that he “would love” to retire. “I’m 50 in a couple of weeks – I’m getting old,” he explained. “I think I would like to retire earlier rather than later because I would like to do not a fucking thing.

“That’s what I would like to do. Just nothing. Nothing. Zero.” O’Brien joked that LeBlanc could make the official announcement then and there, to which LeBlanc replied “I quit!” See the clip below.

Although it seems that his retirement is imminent, LeBlanc has just finished filming the final series of ‘Episodes’ and has recently signed up for another series of BBC’s ‘Top Gear’.

Speaking of LeBlanc’s return to the show, channel editor Patrick Holland said: “I am thrilled that Matt LeBlanc is returning to Top Gear. He’s a huge talent whose love of cars is infectious. I can’t wait for the series to return to BBC Two.”

BBC Studios director Mark Linsey added: “Matt was hugely popular with Top Gear viewers last series with his humour, warmth and obvious passion for cars and for the show.”

Earlier this year, ‘Friends fans’ were sent into a frenzy when a fake David Schwimmer Facebook account led them to believe that there would be a reunion taking place in 2018.

The post has since been deleted but it featured a mock-up image of the door from Monica’s apartment with the words ‘Fall 2018’ written across it.

The image was shared over 235,000 times on Facebook alone. With LeBlanc wanting to retire, that reunion seems even more unlikely.