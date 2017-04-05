Matt Lucas hits out at BBC show ‘This Week’ for using ‘Little Britain’ titles

He also recently confirmed his return to 'Doctor Who'

Matt Lucas has hit out at the BBC political show This Week for using Little Britain’s titles.

The show is fronted by Andrew Neil every Thursday at 11.45pm and features celebrity guests.

Lucas took to Twitter to say that he did not endorse their use of the comedy programme’s titles and he also hit out at guest commentator and former Conservative Cabinet Minister Michael Portillo.

He wrote: “We did not endorse #ThisWeek’s use of the Little Britain titles. I loathe Portillo, the closeted Thatcherite who voted against gay equality.”

Lucas also recently confirmed that he will be returning to the new series of Doctor Who as Nardole.

He told the Daily Mail: “I wanted to be in the show for a while but I had been a bit nervous about being in the show.

“Partly because I’m a fan and partly because my late partner was a huge fan of it and so it was a bit of an emotional thing for me and I needed to be ready and enough time had passed for me to say ‘OK, I’m ready to do this’. Once I was ready then I wanted to come back in it and be in it more.”

Lucas first appeared as Nardole in Doctor Who in 2015 before returning in the Christmas special last year.

The 10th series will be the swan song for current showrunner Steven Moffat and the Time Lord, Peter Capaldi, who will make his final appearance in the 2017 Christmas special.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Saturday April 15, with the first episode of series 10, The Pilot.

A recent trailer showed Lucas and new companion in Bill Potts (played by Pearl Mackie) walking through a library with Calpaldi as explosions go off around them.

It was recently reported that Tilda Swinton is now bookies’ favourite to replace Capaldi in Doctor Who.

The Oscar-winning actress, who has already been backed by former Timelord Paul McGann, is 4/1 on to land the iconic role and become the first female Doctor, according to Ladbrokes.

Kris Marshall is close behind at 5/1, while Olivia Colman is third favourite at 5/1 and Maxine Peake is fourth favourite at 8/1.