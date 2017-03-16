‘Friends’ Matthew Perry reveals that he ‘beat up’ Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in school

The pair went to school together in Canada

Former Friends actor Matthew Perry has revealed how he bullied current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when they were in school.

Perry was born in America but grew up in Canada, going to the same Ottawa school as the country’s future leader.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, the TV star explained how he was recently reminded by a fellow classmate that they had “beat up” Trudeau when they were younger.

“We both beat him up,” Perry admitted, “I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t, so it was pure jealousy.”

“His dad was the Prime Minister of Canada but I don’t think that was the reason we beat him up. He was the only kid in school that we could beat up,” Perry went on to say.

“I’m not bragging about this, this is terrible,” he added. “I was a stupid kid. I didn’t want to beat him up. I think at one point I even tried to turn it into love play.”

“I think I was rather instrumental in him going on to such great heights and becoming the Prime Minister. I think he said ‘I’m going to rise above this and become Prime Minister’. He rose above both of us.”

Asked whether he has come in contact with Trudeau since, Perry replied no and said: “I feel shame, I don’t want to think about it.”

Watch in the clip below: