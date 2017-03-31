Watch Matthew Perry reveal his favourite Chandler joke and say he misses ‘Friends’

Actor shares his favourite one-liner from the sitcom

Friends star Matthew Perry has revealed his favourite one-liner from the show and said that he “misses” the classic sitcom.

Perry starred as Chandler Bing in Friends from 1994 to 2004. Appearing on ABC’s Good Morning America, Perry revealed his favourite Chandler joke.

It comes from a clip of Chandler sarcastically insulting Joey’s intelligence, saying, “You have to stop the Q-tip when there is resistance”, suggesting that his fellow character has damaged his brain from using cotton buds.

When told by one of the hosts that he misses the show, Perry replied: “I miss it too”.

Speculation of a Friends reunion has persisted ever since the show’s end. Five of the six Friends lead stars reunited last year in an NBC tribute to producer James Burrows. However, Marta Kauffman, co-creator of Friends, has said that there would never be a reunion movie.

Lisa Kudrow recently revealed that the Friends cast have reunited for dinner. Speaking on US TV’s Today Show, Kudrow said: “We have convened. Privately. For dinner.” Describing what it was like to get back together with her co-stars, Kudrow added: “It was really fun! We had such a good time. It was hilarious. We were laughing nonstop.”

