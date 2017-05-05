Schmidt actor Max Greenfield will appear in the 'American Horror Story' spin-off

Max Greenfield has joined the cast of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, alongside Ricky Martin, Penélope Cruz, Lady Gaga and more.

The actor is perhaps best known as Schmidt in smash-hit American sitcom New Girl, but this time round he’s taking on a role in the American Horror Story spin-off.

The news was broken by executive producer Ryan Murphy via an Instagram of Greenfield and co-star Darren Criss. “Do The Hustle. @darrencriss and @maxgreenfield on the set of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” Murphy captioned the image of both stars on a white sandy beach.

Do The Hustle. @darrencriss and @maxgreenfield on the set of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 5, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

The news was later confirmed by Greenfield himself via a Twitter share.

There’s no word yet on the role Max Greenfield will play in the next instalment of the true-crime anthology series, though it won’t be his first appearance in the show’s extended canon. Greenfield showed up in American Horror Story‘s fifth season, subtitled Hotel. That time around he played Gabriel, a drug addict who met a grisly fate at the hands of the Addiction Demon.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story follows the 1997 assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Pop star Ricky Martin is also set to play Versace’s partner Antonio D’Amico, while Penélope Cruz takes the role of Donatella Versace. Lady Gaga is also reported to play a ‘fashion icon’.

10 episodes of the FX drama are expected for release in 2018.