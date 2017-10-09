The one-day exclusive sauce struggled with stock issues as Rick and Morty fans flocked from every corner of the States.

After the first episode of Rick and Morty season 3 name-checked McDonald’s’ 1998, limited-edition Szechuan sauce, fans of the Adult Swim series have been fighting tooth-and-nail to get their hands on it. The fast food chain are now bringing it back for good.

This weekend Twitter exploded with cries of upset ‘Rick And Morty’ fans who travelled far and wide to get the fabled Szechuan sauce only to find that McDonald’s only stocked a finite amount.

McDonald’s were active on social media over the weekend apologising to fans on an individual basis but have now revealed a full statement and an exciting bit of news.

The statement begins: “We were humbled by the amazing curiosity, passion and energy this community showed to welcome back Szechuan sauce”. They continue: “Between the costumes, the memes, and the cross-state travel, you, the fans, showed us what you got. And our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet that demand”.

The food chain then reveal: “Szechuan sauce is coming back once again this winter. And instead of being one-day-only we’re bringing more – a lot more – so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan sauce will only have to ask for it”.

Read the full statement below.

Rick & Morty season three concluded last week (October 2) where the the show made reference to the potentially lengthy wait fans can expect for season four.

In a post-credits scene, the ever-popular Mr. Poopybutthole declared during a family dinner that season four might not launch for a “really long time”, adding that he could have grandchildren and a hefty beard by the time it’s ready.