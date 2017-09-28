Watch Mel Brooks be completely baffled by the concept of ‘The One Show’

"What a crazy show"

Legendary comedian Mel Brooks appeared on The One Show last night (September 27) and didn’t hold back what he thought of it.

Brooks – known for his classic films The Producers, Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein – appeared on the BBC nightly programme alongside fellow guests Russell Crowe, Lesley Joseph and Ross Noble.

As presenters Matt Baker and Alex Jones finished one segment and moved on to what seemed like an entirely different type of story, Brooks appeared baffled by what was going on.

“What a crazy show,” Brooks chimed in, before allowing the hosts to continue by saying: “Okay, but this is nuts.”

He later expressed his confusion when one sad story ended and the show moved on to a more positive one, saying: “Oh, we’re allowed to segue to happiness? We can be happy now? Okay, you gotta tell me, one happy, one sad.”

Watch in the clips below:

Brooks made headlines recently by saying that political correctness was “the death of comedy”, saying that Blazing Saddles would not have been made today.

“It’s OK not to hurt the feelings of various tribes and groups,” he told the BBC. “However, it’s not good for comedy. Comedy has to walk a thin line, take risks. It’s the lecherous little elf whispering in the king’s ear, telling the truth about human behaviour.”