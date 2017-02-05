Melissa McCarthy and Alec Baldwin spoof Trump’s cabinet on SNL

The show was hosted by Kristen Stewart



Last night’s Saturday Night Live (February 4) starred Alec Baldwin and Melissa McCarthy, performing spoof sketches based around members of Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Baldwin’s long-running impersonation of Trump made another appearance, while McCarthy stole the show with the role of his hot-headed White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer.

Making a surprise appearance on SNL, McCarthy’s performance of Spicer saw her telling assembled press corps: “I’d like to begin today by apologising on behalf of you to me, for how you have treated me these last two weeks. And that apology is not accepted. I’m here to swallow gum and I’m here to take names.” Referring to Trump’s recent supreme court nominee announcement, her spoof version of Spicer described the scene by telling the press: “Everyone was smiling, everyone was happy, the men all had erections, and every single one of the women was ovulating left and right.”

Baldwin’s sketch saw him giving disastrous phone calls to world leaders, overseen by a grim reaper-like Steve Bannon. The Sketch referred to a heated exchange of words between Trump and Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, which took place this week.

The show was hosted by Kristen Stewart, and the Twlight actress used her opening monologue to address the President directly.

Trump has repeatedly been the subject of satirical sketches on SNL, and last month he tweeted his dislike of the show: “@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television.” One of the show’s writers was suspended in January after posting a tweet mocking Trump’s son Barron.

The US President recently had a public feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger, with the actor joking he wanted to “smash” the President’s face into a table. The two have exchanged heated words in recent weeks, with Trump notably criticising the former Governor of California for the drop in ratings suffered by The Apprentice – which Schwarzenegger took over as the host of following Trump’s foray into politics. Schwarzenegger responded on Thursday (February 2) with an Instagram video that reminded the President of his new role: “Hey Donald, I have a great idea – why don’t we switch jobs? And then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

Robert De Niro also clarified this week (February 3) that he still wants to punch Trump in the face.