Melissa McCarthy and The Rock to host special, 100% live ‘Saturday Night Life’ episodes

Chris Pine and Jimmy Fallon have been booked too.

Saturday Night Live has announced its next four guests hosts.

Jimmy Fallon, Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have all been booked for a series of special, 100% live episodes.

Check out the Instagram announcement below.

Mark your calendars! 🎉 #SNL A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on Mar 16, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Though Saturday Night Live airs live on the east coast of the US, a taped version of the show goes out later in middle America and on the west coast, which are in different time zones.

Sometimes the show broadcast in other time zones is slightly different from the one beamed out live. Mistakes can obviously be edited out, and occasionally fluffed sketches are replaced with a versions taped during the show’s dress rehearsals.

Fans will be hoping that Melissa McCarthy reprises her role as Sean Spicer when she hosts the show for the fifth time on May 13.

Her performance as the White House Press Secretary in recent weeks has reportedly upset Donald Trump. Though she portrays Spicer as a gum-chewing, press-berating tyrant with a short temper and limited vocabulary, the President is said to be upset because a woman is impersonating his staff member.

Spicer himself has responded by saying he found McCarthy’s impersonation “funny”. However, he also suggested that McCarthy “could dial back” a bit. He added that McCarthy “needs to slow down on the gum chewing” because she has “way too many pieces in there.”