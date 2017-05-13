The stunt was promo for her appearance on the show tonight

Melissa McCarthy pulled a Saturday Night Live stunt in New York City yesterday to promote her appearance on the show as host tonight (May 13).

In character as Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean ‘Spicy’ Spicer, McCarthy rode a motor-powered replica of Spicer’s podium through the streets of New York, hurling abuse at cars and pedestrian passers-by.

This week’s edition of the show is the penultimate in the season, and McCarthy is expected to spend much of her time as host in character as Spicer, a role she has been playing regularly on the live comedy show since February. See fan-shot clips of the stunt below:

Read more: SNL vs Trump: Every time the President has appeared on the show – and how he reacted

When McCarthy first played the role of Spicer, a source told Politico that the President of the United States resented his press secretary being played by a woman: “More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts,”Politico wrote, “it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him.”

A Trump donor also told Politico that the President was disturbed by the skit because “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak,” while sources said his Twitter silence “was seen internally as a sign of how uncomfortable it made the White House feel,” adding that “the caricature of Spicer by McCarthy struck a nerve and was upsetting to the press secretary and to his allies, who immediately saw how damaging it could be in Trump world.”