Watch Melissa McCarthy’s latest Sean Spicer impression on ‘SNL’

The comedian first lampooned President Donald Trump's Press Secretary last week

Melissa McCarthy reprised her impression of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

The long-running sketch show was guest-hosted last night (February 11) by Alec Baldwin – who has regularly guested in sketches on the show in the past few months with his impersonation of US President Donald Trump – with the actor assuming hosting duties for a record 17th time.

McCarthy returned to the show for the second week running to lampoon Spicer, with a sketch set once again at a White House Press Briefing.

Satirising Spicer’s confrontational and condescending approach to his new job, McCarthy’s take on the Press Secretary also saw the mispronunciation of the names of foreign countries and jokes about the fictional ‘Bowling Green Massacre’ – which was coined by Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway as a supposed terrorist attack that the media hadn’t covered – with the mention of the ‘slaughter at Fraggle Rock’ and ‘the night they drove ol’ Dixie down’.

Watch McCarthy’s latest Sean Spicer impersonation below.

While McCarthy has attracted acclaim for her Spicer impression – even from the man himself, who called it “funny” – the Press Secretary’s boss did not find it amusing, with Trump reportedly most upset by the fact that Spicer has been portrayed by a woman.