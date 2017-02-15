Metallica and John Legend star in new Carpool Karaoke video

The 'Late Late Show' segment is about to crossover to Apple Music.



As Carpool Karaoke gears up for a spin-off show on Apple Music, a trailer featuring John Legend and Metallica has been released online.

The Late Late Show segment, which sees host James Corden sing-a-long to hits with celebrities in a car, will be Apple’s first foray into TV content.

A preview of the 16-episode series features John Legend and Alicia Keys singing her hit ‘Fallin”, with Legend donning Pharrell’s “Grammy hat” and quipping “Old white women think I’m Pharrell sometimes”.

Metal veterans Metallica also appear, covering Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’ and stopping off at a supermarket for a rendition of ‘Enter Sandman’.

Will Smith also stars, paired with James Corden, rapping ‘The Fresh of Bel-Air’ theme and singing R Kelly’s ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ in a helicopter.

The teaser suggests that the show will also make a few pitstops, with Blake Shelton and Chelsea Handler singing while drinking in a bar, presumably with a designated driver.

The Apple series will feature 16 different celebrity pairings in total, with Corden taking a backseat. A release date has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Prince’s back catalogue has made available on major streaming music services including Apple Music and Spotify bringing an almost two-year long exclusivity deal on rival Tidal to an end.