‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown says it “freaks” her out when grown men dress up as Eleven

"I can't really think about it too much"

Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that it “freaks” her out when grown men dress up as her character Eleven.

Season 2 of the hit Netflix show arrived on the streaming service last Friday (October 27), with the Stranger Things kids also covering NME‘s latest issue.

Brown appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show last night (October 31). Asked if she’s seen the many Eleven-inspired Halloween costumes, Brown said: “I can’t really think about it too much because if I think about it, it freaks me out that grown men are dressing up as me, you know?”

She, however, did add: “I think it’s cool, I’m definitely grateful for it and people are really funny. I get to see all those videos and pictures.”

“But I’m a big fan of Halloween,” Brown continued. “I would dress up all the time, but this year I think I’m just going to let everybody else dress up.”

Also on the show, Millie Bobby Brown rapped the plot of the show’s first season to the tune of Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’. Amongst the many references to Dungeons & Dragons and Eggo waffles, Brown rapped that it’s “bad news when you see that bloody nose”.