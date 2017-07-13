Millie Bobby Brown says ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 has ‘pivotal moments’ that ‘fans won’t expect’

The actor was revealed to be among those in the running for an Emmy earlier today (July 13)

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed a little bit more about what to expect from Stranger Things season two.

The 13-year-old actor, who plays Eleven in the series, was announced as one of the nominees for the Supporting Actress award at the Emmys today (July 13). She will go up against Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Thandie Newton (Westworld).

Speaking to Deadline, Brown said the second series of the sci-fi show would go in unexpected directions. “I think the show has pivotal moments, things that fans will not expect,” she said. “These episodes will definitely give people a great season — a binge-worthy season, for sure. It’s very, very crazy, honestly.”

She also praised the show’s creators, calling them “geniuses”. “The Duffer brothers are just geniuses, overall. They’re like my brothers,” Brown said. “They have so much to do, but they always come through with the developing of every character.”

Stranger Things received 18 nods in the 2017 Emmy nominations list today, including for Outstanding Drama Series.

Actor Shannon Purser, who played Barb in the first series of Stranger Things, also received a nomination. She could win the award for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series when the Emmys take place on September 17, 2017 at LA’s Microsoft Theatre.

Meanwhile, Netflix have confirmed the show is set to return later this year, with a new release date announced earlier this week. Having previously been announced to air on Halloween, the streaming service has now moved the second season forward to October 27.