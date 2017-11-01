Millie Bobby Brown’s first kiss was in ‘Stranger Things’

“He says I wasn’t [his first], but I definitely think I was - I think he was just trying to be cool.”

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s first kiss was with co-star Finn Wolfhard, in the final episode of the first season.

Brown, who plays Eleven in the Netflix hit series, revealed to Variety that her kiss with Wolfhard’s character Mike Wheeler was both her character’s first kiss and her own in real life too: “It was a strange experience,” she admits, “Having 250 people looking at you kissing someone is like, ‘Whoa!’”

She also revealed that Wolfhard claims Brown wasn’t his first kiss – but she doesn’t believe him: “He says I wasn’t [his first], but I definitely think I was,” Brown says. “I think he was just trying to be cool.”

Stranger Things’ second season was released last week. Speaking to NME, Finn Wolfhard admitted that he’s glad to still be in school – “You get a sense of reality, which is great for your personality,” the 14-year-old jokes – and in his spare time he’s formed a band called Calpurnia. “It’s so much creative freedom,” he says, “the biggest creative outlet ever. It’s the best.”

“I wanna do both music and acting,” he says, “and I also want to direct and write and stuff.” In addition to all that, Finn recently appeared in the horror smash ‘It’ – and he says it felt even bigger than Stranger Things. “There was already a set fanbase,” he says, “so… a lot more people to please.”