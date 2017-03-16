Mischa Barton takes legal action over leaked sex tape

Actress also speaks out at a press conference

Mischa Barton has spoken out after an attempt was made to sell a sex tape of the actress.

She held a news conference, which you can watch below, after learning that someone she had a relationship with in the last 12 months took nude photos and videos of her without her consent.

The O.C. actress obtained a court order preventing the material from being sold, after it emerged it was being offered to the highest bidder.

“I came forward to fight this not only for myself but for all the women out there,” she said.

“I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through. No woman should have to go through this.”

She continued: “My absolute worst fear was realised when I realised that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras.

“Then I learned something even worse: that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public.

“It is a very hard thing to do but I am glad that I am finally standing up for myself.”

Barton’s lawyer also described the images as a form of domestic abuse and said the order forbids the defendant from distributing, showing or giving away the images and videos.

“Revenge porn is a very common crime… it’s scary, even for a celebrity, to stand up like this but it’s important for girls and women to stand up for our rights,” she added.

It comes just a day after it was revealed Emma Watson is reportedly pursuing legal action after private photos of her were hacked and leaked online.

In 2014, the actress was threatened by hackers who claimed to have nude photos of the star – a claim that later turned out to be a hoax.

A spokesperson for Watson has now confirmed that photos of the star have recently been leaked online without her permission. The photos show the actress trying on bikinis, while the spokesperson has denied the validity of any nude photos.