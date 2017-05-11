‘Modern Family’ renewed for two more seasons

The hugely-successful sitcom will continue into a tenth season, with an option for even more episodes in two years' time

Modern Family has been renewed for two more seasons by ABC.

The long-running sitcom, which began in September 2009, will conclude its eighth season in the US on Wednesday (May 17). The show currently airs on Sky One in the UK.

It has now been announced that Modern Family, which stars the likes of Sofia Vergara, Ed O’Neill and Ty Burrell, will continue into a tenth season after it was re-commissioned for two more seasons by ABC. There’s also an option for the network to order more seasons beyond the two agreed seasons.

Speaking about the renewal of the 22-time Emmy-award-winning programme, ABC president Channing Dungey said he was “thrilled” to prolong Modern Family‘s time on the air.

“Modern Family has been the centerpiece of our comedy brand for 8 seasons and we are thrilled to have it on our schedule for two more years,” Dungey said. “[Creators] Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd have created such endearing characters, and the cast is second-to-none.”

Levitan added: “We are beyond thrilled that we get to spend more time with these characters, these amazing actors, our ridiculously-talented writers and our incredible crew – all of whom are like family to us. And the good kind of family, not the kind that argues with you all the time.”

Late last year, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland covered The Chainsmokers‘ hit ‘Closer’ with the band Boyce Avenue.