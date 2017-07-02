Trump has since called Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski 'crazy' and 'dumb as a rock'

Mike Brzezinksi and Joe Scarborough, hosts of MSNBC’s political talk show Morning Joe, have written a full length response to a barrage of abusive tweets written about them by US President Donald Trump. In the piece they say he has an “obsession with women’s blood”.

On Thursday (June 29) Trump had written on Twitter: “I heard poorly rated Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

The next day (June 30) he added: “Watched low rated Morning Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show.”

In a column entitled ‘Donald Trump is not well’ and published in the Washington Post the same day, Brzezinski and Scarborough said Trump’s tweets contained a “flurry of falsehoods.”

They denied that they had asked to come to Mar-a-Lago, that they had requested the National Enquirer article to be spiked, or that Brzezinski had been “bleeding badly”. Meanwhile, they claim that Trump had repeatedly asked them to attend the then President-Elect’s New Year celebrations.

They added: “We believe it would be better for America and the rest of the world if he would keep his 60-inch-plus flat-screen TV tuned to Fox & Friends.”

Turning their attentions to Trump’s treatment of women, they criticised his “never-ending obsession with women’s blood.”

They wrote: “From his menstruation musings about Megyn Kelly, to his fat-shaming treatment of a former Miss Universe, to his braggadocio claims about grabbing women’s genitalia, the 45th president is setting the poorest of standards for our children. We were heartened to hear a number of Republican lawmakers call out Mr. Trump for his offensive words and can only hope that the women who are closest to him will follow their examples.”

Appearing to reference his daughter Ivanka Trump’s self-description as an “advocate for the education and empowerment of women”, they went on: “It would be the height of hypocrisy to claim the mantle of women’s empowerment while allowing a family member to continue such abusive conduct.”

Yesterday (July 1), following the publication of the pair’s column, Trump doubled down on his comments, writing on Twitter: “Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!”