Watch a new clip from ‘Mr. Robot’ season three

The latest installment of the hacker thriller series will return in the US on October 11

A new clip from the forthcoming third season of Mr. Robot has been released – check out the sneak peek below.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The acclaimed thriller series, which stars Rami Malek as hacker Elliot Alderson, will soon return for a 10-episode third season, which premieres in the US on October 11.

Ahead of the return of the show, a new one-minute clip from the upcoming season has been released through the show’s social media channels, with the promise that the footage is “just the beginning.”

The clip sees Elliot taking part in the Def Con CTF Qualifiers – based on the real-life cyber-security tournament – which, due to his advanced skills in hacking, he breezes through with ease. But it seems that Elliot is up to more than just taking part in the tournament, with the protagonist seemingly intent on shutting something – or someone – down.

Check out the sneak peek from the third season of Mr. Robot below.

Among the new additions to the cast of season three of Mr. Robot are Master of None star Bobby Cannavale, who is set to play a “laconic, no-nonsense” used car salesman, and Rizwan Manji, who will play an FBI agent who goes by the name of Norm.