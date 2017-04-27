MTV has announced it is rebooting ‘Scream’

Some 'entertainment royalty' will be joining the cast.

MTV has announced it is rebooting its Scream TV series.

The network’s website reports that season three will feature a “fresh cast”, a “new location” and a “creative reboot”. Queen Latifah will serve as one of the executive producers on the new-look show.

Meanwhile, the cast will apparently include “some entertainment royalty”, though no names have been unveiled yet.

Based on the slasher film franchise created by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson, MTV’s Scream TV series launched in June 2015. Craven served as an executive producer on the first season before his death that August.

The show began with a modern-day update of the iconic Drew Barrymore-led opening sequence from the original 1996 Scream film. It introduced a new cast of teenage characters played by up-and-coming actors Willa Fitzgerald, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Amadeus Serafini, John Karna, Connor Weil, Carlson Young and Dale Heidenreich.

The show’s second season followed in 2016, but ratings dropped significantly.

The fourth and most recent Scream film came out in 2011. In 2015, one of the franchise’s producers, Bob Weinstein, insisted that there are no plans for any more Scream movies because TV is now its natural home. “It’s like putting an art-house movie in an art-house theatre,” he said. “Where the teens reside is MTV.”