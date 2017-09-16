‘Narcos’ location scout shot dead in Mexico

37-year-old Carlos Muñoz Portal was found shot dead in his bullet-riddled car.

A location scout for ‘Narcos‘ has been found dead in central Mexico.

Carlos Muñoz Portal was scouting locations for season four of the popular Netflix series when he was shot to death.

According to Variety, the 37-year-old’s bullet-riddled body and car were found in a remote area near the borders of Hidalgo state, a hugely violent area of the country.

The BBC report that his body was discovered on Monday (September 11), although details are only emerging now.

Local authorities are reportedly struggling to piece together what happened.

Netflix has issued the following statement: “We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family.

“The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”

The third season of ‘Narcos’ premiered on Netflix on September 1.

Season four is said to be focused on the origins of Mexico’s infamous Juarez cartel, but Portal’s tragic death has raised uncertainty over whether production will continue in Mexico or move back to Colombia.

R.I.P.