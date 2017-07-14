Watch Javier Peña try and take down the Cali Cartel.

The teaser trailer for Narcos season three has dropped and with Pablo Escobar out of the picture, there’s some new enemies to contend with.

Last September saw the premiere of season two, catapulting us back into Colombia’s fight with drug cartels in the late ’80s. The series follows the country’s authorities pursuing notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar as he went on the run, ultimately ending in his death.

Despite Escobar’s death, Netflix renewed the series for two more seasons and the streaming service has now revealed the first trailer for season three.

The new series will see the DEA tackle the Cali Cartel – the richest drug trafficking organisation in the world. By bribing government officials, the Cali Cartel are a tough match for DEA agent Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) and his team. Watch the trailer below.

The Cali Cartel is led by four godfathers – Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar), Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela (Francisco Denis), Pacho Herrera (Alberto Ammann) and Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pepe Rapazote) – and their connections across Colombia cause huge problems for Peña and his team.

See some first look photos of the new (and old) faces below.

Narcos season three will premiere on Netflix on September 1.

A featurette released by Netflix last year saw the cast and creators discuss what it was like filming Escobar’s death. Instead of building a set, the crew headed to the location where the real life Escobar was actually killed.

“We did the final scene in Medellín,” says director Andres Baiz. “We approached it as realistically as possible.”

Of their intentions with the scenes leading up to Escobar’s eventual death, he explains: “We didn’t want to make a big Hollywood action sequence. We wanted to make it intense and disturbing.”

“We ended up shooting in the real house where Pablo was living and was right beside where he was killed,” says actor Wagner Moura, who plays Escobar, between energetic and dramatic clips of the drug lord’s demise.

Speaking to NME, Moura said of his character’s death: “It was very emotional because we actually shot it at the same place where the real Pablo was killed, the same building. All the crew, Boyd Holbrook [Murphy] was there, so everybody involved in Narcos in the last two years knew that was the end of that character. So it was very emotional for all of us.”