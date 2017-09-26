‘Narcos’ star Pedro Pascal speaks on future of show after location scout found dead and Escobar brother’s warning

This comes after Pablo Escobar’s brother sent a chilling message to Netflix bosses



‘Narcos’ star Pedro Pascal has spoken out on the future of show, after a location scout was killed and Pablo Escobar’s brother sent a chilling message to Netflix bosses.

Now, speaking to TMZ, ‘Narcos’ actor Pedro Pascal described Portal’s death as a ‘tragedy’ – and stressed that the show would not be able to continue until things were made safe for the cast and crew.

“We can’t do it if it’s not safe,” said Pascal, who plays DEA agent Javier Peña in the show. “We’re talking about lives. If they want to do it then they’ll figure it out in a safe way.”

Last year, Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria demanded $1billion from the show for using his brother’s likeness without the family’s permission.

“I don’t want Netflix or any other film production company to film any movies in Medellin or Colombia that relates to me or my brother Pablo without authorization from Escobar Inc,” he said earlier this month. “It is very dangerous. Especially without our blessing. This is my country.”

Asked about what measures Netflix should take to increase security for their ‘Narcos’ crew, he replied: “You have to eliminate all threats. When I was walking in the jungle one day, I had a bag with $2 million in $100 bills. The army was searching for me and Pablo at this time. Suddenly, we are being shot at.

“Both me and Pablo, along with a few security people, start running towards a small channel of water, we swim away. This was all done without guns. If you have the intellect, you don’t need to use weapons. If not, you have to. In this case, Netflix should provide hitmen to their people as security.”

The third season of ‘Narcos’ premiered on Netflix on September 1. Season four is said to be focused on the origins of Mexico’s infamous Juarez cartel, but Portal’s tragic death has raised uncertainty over whether production will continue in Mexico or move back to Colombia.