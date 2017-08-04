NBC are considering reviving ‘The Office’

Could Michael Scott make a return to our TV screens in the near future?

NBC executives have revealed they are considering reviving the US version of The Office.

The series, which starred Steve Carrell as the lovably cringeworthy office boss Michael Scott, ran for nine seasons before coming to an end in 2013 and was based on Ricky Gervais’ Slough-based creation for the BBC.

Now, having already brought back sitcom Will & Grace (and recommissioned a second new season before the first has even aired), senior figures at the US network have revealed what other shows they would like to bring back to our screens.

“We often talk about The Office, I’ve talked to Greg [Daniels, developer and executive producer] four times over the past few years,” NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt said during the TCA press tour.

“It’s always, ‘maybe some day but not now’,” he added, as Deadline reports. “There is certainly an open invitation, but we don’t have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it.”

Earlier this year, Carrell said he wouldn’t be interested in playing Michael Scott again and didn’t think The Office should be revived. “I don’t think it’s a good idea,” he told the New York Daily News. “Fans of any show think that they want to see more of that show but I don’t really (believe) that’s the case, because they want it to be exactly what it was, and there’s no way it can be exactly what it was.

“Even in the best possible scenario, it’s always a slight disappointment. I don’t see any reason to slightly disappoint people who might have loved your show to begin with.”

Meanwhile, the mockumentary series isn’t the only show Greenblatt has had conversations about recommissioning. The chairman said he has had similar talks with Tina Fey about the possibility of creating more 30 Rock.

“I’d say to Tina, ‘Hey, you think some more 30 Rock makes any sense?'” he said. “She’d say, ‘I don’t know, maybe’.”