Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan responds to controversial ‘Walking Dead’ t-shirt

Primark took the "racist and offensive" item of clothing off sale after a backlash earlier this week

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – who plays Negan in The Walking Dead – has responded to the removal from sale of a controversial Primark t-shirt that depicted a line his character delivered on the hit show.

The clothing company faced a backlash earlier this week after they received complaints about a t-shirt that depicted a bloody baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire with the phrase ‘Eeny, Meeny Miny, Moe’ – a phrase uttered by Negan in the explosive opening episode of The Walking Dead‘s current season.

A couple from Sheffield – Ian and Gwen Lucraft – took offence at the shirts and reported it to company bosses, with Ian – a Methodist minister – saying he was “shocked” at a t-shirt that he said depicted a “racially explicit graphic and text.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan who plays Negan in The Walking Dead

“It was fantastically offensive and I can only assume that no-one in the process of ordering it knew what they were doing or were aware of its subliminal messages,” Lucraft said.

Morgan has now had his say on the fall-out over the t-shirts, tweeting a link to an article about the shirt while writing “Holy crap, people are stupid.” See the tweet below.

Meanwhile, the seventh season of The Walking Dead is continuing in the US and UK – although two of the main character were recently rumoured to be leaving the show.