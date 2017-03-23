Netflix accused of whitewashing again after sharing ‘Death Note’ trailer

Netflix's adaptation of the Japanese manga casts white actors in lead roles and relocates the action to Seattle.

Netflix has been accused of whitewashing again after sharing the trailer for its Death Note remake.

The upcoming movie is based on a popular Japanese manga comic book series which has already been made into four Japanese films. It centres on a high school student who discovers a supernatural notebook which gives him the ability to kill anyone whose name and face he knows.

Netflix’s adaptation relocates Death Note to Seattle and replaces the original’s Japanese lead character, Light Yagami, with a Caucasian American character called Light Turner. He is played by The Fault In Our Stars‘ Nat Wolff.

The franchise’s female lead, Misa Amane, has also been replaced by a Caucasian American character called Mia Sutton, played by The Leftovers’ Margaret Qualley. Watch the trailer below.

After the trailer premiered last night, some fans expressed their disappointment that actors of Asian origin hadn’t been cast in the film.

The Death Note whitewashing controversy comes after some fans expressed dismay that British Caucasian actor Finn Jones had been cast as the lead in Iron Fist, Netflix’s latest Marvel series.

The creator of the original Iron Fist comic books has since defended its Caucasian lead character, but the way in which he spoke about race drew criticism from one of the show’s stars.