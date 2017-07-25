Viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland....

Netflix have announced that they are teaming up with The Simpsons creator Matt Groening for a new animated series that is set to debut next year.

‘Disenchantment’ is billed as an adult animated comedy series where viewers will meet Bean, a hard-drinking young princess who lives in a unconventional medieval kingdom.

An official synopsis teases: “In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci.

“Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses and lots of human fools.”

Describing the series, Matt Groening said: “Ultimately, Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizard and other jerks tell you.”

The show is set to debut next year with 10 episodes, featuring the vocal talents of Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Nat Faxon as Elfo, and Eric Andre as Luci.

‘Toast of London’ star Matt Berry is also set to feature in an unspecified role.

Meanwhile, Matt Groening’s Futurama received the unlikeliest of mash-ups with Back To The Future when voice actor Billy West was recently challenged to perform a scene from the film in the voice of his Futurama characters. You can watch it here.