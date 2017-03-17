Netflix announces a major change to its ratings system

The change will be rolled out in April.

Netflix has announced that it is simplifying its ratings system.

Users will no longer be able to score TV shows, movies and documentaries by giving them a star rating out of five. Instead, they will be asked to award a title a simple “thumbs up” or “thumbs down”.

“Five stars feels very yesterday now,” Netflix’s Todd Yellin told press including Gizmodo on Thursday. “We’re spending many billions of dollars on the titles we’re producing and licensing, and with these big catalogues, that just adds a challenge.”

He said the change is being introduced because “bubbling up the stuff people actually want to watch is super important” to the streaming service.

The change to the ratings system will happen in April, Yellin said. The plan is to roll it out across Netflix services in all territories.

Netflix has also announced plans to introduce a new percentage-based matching system which will predict the likelihood of a user enjoying a particular title. This system will be personalised based on which titles a user has given a “thumbs up” or a “thumbs down” to in the past.

Netflix’s latest Marvel series Iron Fist launches in full today (March 17). The show’s star Finn Jones has recently blamed its poor pre-released reviews on Donald Trump.

