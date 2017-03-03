Netflix bosses discuss ‘fantastic’ Stranger Things season 2 & future projects

'It delivers on everything that every fan wants'

Netlfix bosses have spoken out about what to expect from ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 – saying that the first episode is ‘fantastic’. Watch our interview with Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in the video above.

The pair were talking to NME at Netflix’s ‘See What’s Next’ Event in Berlin, when we asked about the return of the hit sci-fi series.

“I have just seen the first episode of season two,” Sarandos told NME. “It’s fantastic – it delivers on everything that every fan wants.”

Hastings added: “We have a sense that it’s going to be really big. The reaction and momentum in Netflix internally is building.

When asked about future projects that they hope to follow in similarly successful footsteps, Sarandos replied: “There’s a lot of times when we start to see things come together like you hope they would. Like right now, there’s a show called ‘Friends From College’ with Keegan-Michael Key. You know, comedy is very difficult. So we’re really happy about how that’s coming together.

Hastings continued: “We try to try very different types of shows. ‘The Crown’ has been a huge success for us, obviously quite different from ‘Stranger Things’, then we carried ‘Chewing Gum’ from E4 outside of the UK and that’s been a big success.

Quizzed on where they see Netflix in five years’ time, Hastings said: “Hopefully doing more shows all over the world; series that help people to see new types of experiences.”

Sarandos hoped that they’d be “trying to be become one of the world’s leading producers of not just scripted shows from North America, but of great Bollywood movies, of great anime, of great Turkish drama. If we were able to do all of those things under one roof, it would be unprecedented. It’s a big challenge.”