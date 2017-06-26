The show debuted in April.

Netflix has announced that it is axing ‘Girlboss’ after only one season, which consisted of 13 episodes.

The show, which was based on the memoirs of Sophia Amoruso, the creator of fashion line NastyGal, follows in the footsteps of Sense8 and The Get Down – which were both recently cancelled by the streaming service.

The news was confirmed by Amoruso in an Instagram story.

“I absolutely loved the show and am so sad it’s over. I am grateful for it all”, she wrote.

It starred Britt Robinson as main character Sophie Marlowe and originally debuted on Netflix in April – receiving a slew of mixed reviews.

The cancellation comes after Netflix swung the axe on Sense8 after two seasons – with Netflix executives claiming that the show’s costly budget was not justified by sufficient viewing figures.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos said: “They did a beautiful show. The audience was very passionate, but not large enough to support the economics of something that big, even on our platform.”

Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down was also cancelled earlier this year – with the director confirming that he would be returning to big screen work.

“The simple truth is, I make movies. And the thing with movies is, that when you direct them, there can be nothing else in your life”, he said.

“Since The Get Down stopped, I have actually been spending the last few months preparing my new cinematic work.”