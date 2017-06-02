Netflix cancels ‘The Matrix’ creators sci-fi show ‘Sense8’

It ran for just two seasons

Netflix has cancelled sci-fi drama Sense8 after just two seasons.

The drama was the first TV production for The Matrix creators the Wachowskis siblings and was launched in 2015. A second season was launched on the streaming service last month.

The sci-fi series follows eight strangers from different parts of the world who suddenly become mentally and emotionally linked.

These eight so-called “sensates” are played by Brian J Smith, Tuppence Middleton, Jamie Clayton, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Tina Desai, Doona Bae, Aml Ameen and Max Riemelt.

Neflix issued a statement but didn’t explain why the sci-fi drama was coming to an end.

The statement reads: “After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end. It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass, and outright unforgettable. Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe and Grant for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment.”

But CEO Reid Hastings indicated in an interview with CNBC this week that the streaming service needs to take more risks with its content if it is to unearth future blockbusters.

“I’m always pushing the content team, we have to take more risk, you have to try more crazy things, because we should have a higher cancel rate overall,” he said.

“Because then, what you get is you get some winners that are just unbelievable.”

Andy and Lana Wachowski wrote and directed all three of The Matrix movies during the period 1999-2003.