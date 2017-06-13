Netflix explains decision to cancel ‘Sense8’ after second season

"They did a beautiful show".

Netflix has explained their decision to cancel Sense8, after the streaming service announced that the sci-fi drama won’t be returning for a third season.

The show, which was created by The Wachowski siblings, debuted in 2015 and ran for two seasons before its cancellation was announced last week.

Now, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos has revealed the reason for axing the show – and explained that its costly production values were not supported by sufficient viewing figures.

Speaking at a Producers Guild of America conference, he said: “They did a beautiful show. The audience was very passionate, but not large enough to support the economics of something that big, even on our platform”.

After the cancellation was announced last week, fans started a petition to reverse the decision, but Netflix responded with a statement to confirm that the show definitely wouldn’t be returning.

Last month, Netflix also announced that Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down would not be returning for a second season.

The show, which chronicled the birth of hip-hop in 1970s New York, debuted in October last year.

Speaking after the cancellation, Luhrmann said: “When I was asked to come to the centre of The Get Down to help realise it, I had to defer a film directing commitment for at least two years.

“This exclusivity has understandably become a sticking point for Netflix and Sony, who have been tremendous partners and supporters of the show. It kills me that I can’t split myself into two and make myself available to both productions.”

He added: “But the simple truth is, I make movies. And the thing with movies is, that when you direct them, there can be nothing else in your life. Since The Get Down stopped, I have actually been spending the last few months preparing my new cinematic work…”