Netflix in talks for new ‘Gilmore Girls’ episodes

Cult show returned last year on the streaming service

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos has confirmed that there has been “very preliminary” talks for new Gilmore Girls episodes.

With its original show running from 2000 to 2007, Gilmore Girls returned last year for a luke-warm revival series on Netflix, titled Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life.

Sarandos previously said that he was “open” to the possibility of a follow-up, but that it would depend on the desire of creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. “We’re definitely open to it if Amy is,” Sarandos said last year. “It’s a surprisingly international show and we’re thrilled with how people have enjoyed the new show and introducing the old show to an entire new generation of viewers.”

Now, speaking at a Netflix UK press conference, Sarandos said: “We hope [there are more instalments]. We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped.”

He added: “The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favourite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more, and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.”

Alexis Bledel, who plays Rory Gilmore in the show, recently said the show’s future would come down to “the story” and “the timing”. “We had the fan reunion in Austin and we picked up momentum [for the revival] from there, and it came together so quickly, and it really seemed like the right thing,” she said.

“I think most of us are just wanting to tell a good story, and I think that came together in A Year In The Life. The only thing I can say about a future instalment of the show is it would be about the story and certainly the timing.”

Meanwhile, Lauren Graham, who plays Lorelai, is set to join the cast of Curb Your Enthusiasm.