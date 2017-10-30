Netflix set to end ‘House Of Cards’ following Kevin Spacey sexual assault allegations

Season 6 will be the show's last, according to reports

Reports are suggesting that Netflix has pulled the plug on House Of Cards following sexual assault allegations levelled at Kevin Spacey.

House Of Cards premiered in 2013 and its fifth season was released in May. The show stars Spacey in the lead role as President Frank Underwood. Spacey also serves as an executive producer.

Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct towards Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp when he was 14. Following the allegations, Deadline reports that Netflix made the decision today (October 30) that season six of House Of Cards will be its last.

The report states that “key cast and creatives were alerted this morning” and that Netflix’s planned Spacey-starring Gore Vidal biopic has also been scrapped.

Netflix has not yet released an official statement.

House of Cards‘ season six is currently in production and a 13-episode season is expected to air on Netflix in mid-2018.

Anthony Rapp, who was 14 at the time of the alleged incident, claims that Spacey invited him to a party at his Manhattan apartment before the incident occurred in his bedroom at the end of the night. Rapp, who is currently starring in Star Trek Discovery, told BuzzFeed News: “He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me. He was trying to seduce me… I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.” Rapp when on to say that he went to the bathroom before immediately leaving Spacey’s apartment.

Responding to the allegation, Spacey said that he does not recall the incident, and that he is “sorry for the feelings [Rapp] describes having carried with him all these years”. He also addressed “stories” about his personal life, and confirmed that he now “lives as a gay man”.

“If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey wrote. “This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are other stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy.” He added: “I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour.”

Spacey’s response has since been criticised by LGBTQ organisations, with some campaigners arguing that his coming out is an attempt to “deflect” from the allegations.