Netflix is losing ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’

The Gang Heads to Hulu...

Cult comedy show It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is set to leave Netflix, with Hulu obtaining the exclusive rights to screen it from December.

The news comes via What’s On Netflix, who report that a new licensing agreement betwen 20th Century Fox and Hulu means that , as well as It’s Always Sunny…, the likes of Bob’s Burgers, Louie, Bones, Family Guy, The X-Files, and Futurama will be Hulu exclusives from December 2017.

Always Sunny is currently on hiatus after the long-running comedy concluded its twelfth season in March. Kaitlin Olson (Dee in Always Sunny) recently spoke of how the show’s cast are “all busy with separate projects” currently.

Its final episode left things on a cliffhanger, with Dennis Reynolds (played by co-creator Howerton) announcing that he is “leaving” Philadelphia and the ‘gang’ to “go be a dad”.

Meanwhile, Always Sunny stars Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton are set to appear in a brand new comedy.

Deadline reports that Fox has ordered a new pilot for a series called Cool Kids, starring the Always Sunny trio. Cool Kids has been described as a “multi-camera comedy” set in a retirement community, or “high school with 70 somethings”.

Day, McElhenney and Howerton will play “three guy friends in a retirement community who are the top dogs until they’re blown out of the water by the newest member of the community, a female rebel who’s ready to challenge their place.”