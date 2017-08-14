Here's what the critics think of the new superhero series

The first reviews are in for Marvel’s new Netflix series The Defenders.

The show will arrive on the streaming service this Friday (August 18). It will feature superheroes Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil and Iron Fist, as well as cast members from all four series that its main protagonists are pulled from, including Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist‘s Colleen Wing) and Elodie Young and Scott Glenn (Daredevil‘s Elektra and Stick). Rosario Dawson appears as Claire Temple, while Sigourney Weaver joins the cast as Alexandra, the head of The Hand.

In a favourable review, Radio Times wrote of the show: “It’s fun, action-packed and tells us new things about the characters we’ve got to know over the last couple of years.”

Entertainment Weekly‘s Jeff Jensen, meanwhile, described it as “an enjoyable superhero adventure distinguished by improvements and innovations that I hope Marvel will carry forward”, most notably calling for: “Shorter seasons. More team-ups. Fewer shows.”

Uproxx was less favourable, writing: “It would be nice if at some point, both show and team could justify their existence as something more than a package Marvel put together years ago in the hopes everything would work out.”

Giving The Defenders a 3 out of 5, Collider was slightly more in the middle, summarising: “It’s something new, but it has a lot of problems.”

Scroll above to watch a trailer for the show.