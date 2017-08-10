Netflix release trailer for ‘The Crown’ season 2

It's coming in December

Hit Netflix show The Crown is set to return for a second season, with the streaming service today sharing the trailer for its next outing.

The show follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, with the show’s first season airing late last year and documenting the years between her marriage to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947, to 1955 and the dissolution of Princess Margaret’s engagement. With a budget of over $100 million, it is the most expensive TV show ever made.

Season two of The Crown is set to pick up where the first left off. “As Queen Elizabeth’s marriage and empire crumbles around her, she must do what is required to ensure the British monarchy survives,” reads a synopsis for the show’s return.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the show’s writer Peter Morgan revealed that Lord Snowdon Antony Armstrong Jones is set to play a key role in the show’s second chapter. Jones’ relationship to Princess Margaret was complex and controversial, with the Lord hiding an illegitimate child from the Royals for some years. He will be played in the show by Downton Abbey’s Matthew Goode.

“Tony is everything the palace isn’t: seductive, dangerous, risque – remarkably modern and progressive,” Morgan explains. “He’s a source of great happiness for Margaret, tired of the buttoned-down conservatism of palace life, but he hides dark secrets. He brings a new flavour and rhythm to proceedings.”

The Crown season two comes to Netflix on December 8 2017 – watch the trailer below.

Game Of Thrones‘ Gemma Whelan confirmed to NME earlier this year that The Crown‘s second series is predominantly set ten years after the first.

She remained otherwise tight-lipped, but also noted that she has “a lovely guest part in one episode.”