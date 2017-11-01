Netflix reportedly planning ‘House Of Cards’ spin-offs

The political drama is set to finish shortly, following sexual misconduct allegations against star Kevin Spacey

Netflix are reportedly moving forward with plans for multiple spin-off series of House Of Cards, following the original show’s cancellation.

House Of Cards’ upcoming sixth season is set to be its last, after Netflix cancelled the show in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against its star, Kevin Spacey. More recently, the streaming service revealed that production on the show’s sixth season has been halted.

Now, as Variety report, Netflix are scouting out a number of potential options for spin-offs of the hugely popular political drama.

The show’s Doug Stamper character is reportedly at the centre of one such potential spinoff. Stamper is a political aide-de-camp to Spacey’s President Frank Underwood, played by Michael Kelly. Eric Roth – chief writer for House Of Cards’ first four seasons – has been attached to the project.

Two more spin-off ideas are reportedly being workshopped, though no names have been attached to them as of yet. Netflix and Media Rights Capital are yet to comment on the reports.

House Of Cards premiered in 2013 and its fifth season was released in May. The show stars Spacey in the lead role as President Frank Underwood. Spacey also serves as an executive producer.

Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct towards Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp when he was 14. Rapp claims that Spacey invited him to a party at his Manhattan apartment before the incident occurred in his bedroom at the end of the night.

Kevin Spacey subsequently apologised for the incident, and used the opportunity to publicly come out as gay – a move which has been widely criticised.

In his statement, Spacey said that he didn’t “remember the encounter” but apologised if he did behave as it is alleged. He then went on to come out as gay.

Spacey’s response has been criticised by GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), who accuse the star of coming out to “deflect” attention away from the allegations.