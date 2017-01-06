First pictures of David Bowie’s son Duncan Jones’ new Netflix film emerge

'Mute' will debut later this year

The first pictures from Duncan Jones‘ new Netflix film, Mute, have been released.

Jones, who is the son of the late David Bowie, has co-written and directed the forthcoming film, which will premiere on the online streaming service later this year.

Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux and newcomer Seyneb Saleh, Mute tells the story of Leo (Skarsgård), a Berlin bartender in the near future. Due to a childhood accident, Leo has lost the ability to speak, and, when his girlfriend Naadirah (Saleh) vanishes without a trace, the protagonist’s search for her takes him deep into the city’s seedy underbelly. A pair of wisecracking American surgeons (Rudd and Theroux) are the only recurring clue, and Leo is forced to take on Berlin’s teeming underworld in order to find his true love.



See the first pictures from Mute, which includes a mustachioed Paul Rudd, below.

While a release date has yet to been confirmed, Mute is set to premiere on Netflix later in 2017.

Mute marks Jones’ latest foray into directing, after he first achieved success in the field with his acclaimed 2009 film Moon. The 45-year-old has also directed 2011’s Source Code and the film adaptation of the Warcraft video game franchise, which was released last year.