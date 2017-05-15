Netflix share trailer for ‘GLOW’, starring Kate Nash and a drug-dealing robot

The new series, centred around an all-female wrestling group, is released June 23.

Netflix have shared the trailer for their new Netflix: Originals show GLOW.

Set for release next month, GLOW follows the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling – an all-female wrestling federation made up of a series of larger-than-life characters. Alison Brie stars as the show’s protagonist Ruth, an out-of-work actor who turns to wrestling. She is joined by Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron, who plays a B-movie director turned federation’s head.

Kate Nash also stars in the series, playing the character of Rhonda, a British print model. “I cannot even express my excitement and passion for this project,” Nash tweeted upon her announcement in September 2016, continuing, “GLOW is the real story of a 1980s female wrestling league.”

Watch the trailer for GLOW below. The remake of the original 1980s series was created by Liz Flahive (Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Weeds), while Jenji Kohan (Orange is the New Black) serves as the show’s executive producer.

GLOW joins the likes of Stranger Things and 13 Reasons Why as part of the Netflix: Originals family, both of which were recently renewed for second seasons. Catch up with everything we know about Stranger Things series two and 13 Reasons Why series two.

GLOW arrives on Netflix on June 23 2017.