Watch the explosive first full trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Punisher’

Starring Jon Bernthal and Ben Barnes

Netflix have shared the first full trailer for the upcoming series The Punisher.

This follows the first minute and a half trailer that was shared last month, and is soundtracked by Metallica’s ‘One’. Watch it exclusively on NME below.

Jon Bernthal, who starred in the first two seasons of AMC’s The Walking Dead, will appear as the show’s titular character. Ben Barnes will star as Billy Russo/Jigsaw, with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amber Rose Revah and Deborah Ann Woll also appearing in the show. A release date is yet to be announced.

The Marvel character has been adapted several times in the past on film. In 1989 with Dolph Lundgren taking the lead, again in 2004 by Thomas Jane and most recently in 2008, by Ray Stevenson. This, however, is the first live action TV adaptation of the infamous Marvel Comics character.

The series arrives as the latest instalment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which most recently featured fellow Netflix TV show, The Defenders. The show tied together the fates of Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist and Luke Cage – all of which had their own TV shows.

Netflix have not confirmed whether The Defenders will return for a second season, but new episodes for Jessica Jones and Luke Cage will arrive in 2018.