Steve Coogan working on new ‘Alan Partridge’ show

The actor also compared Alan Partridge to President Donald Trump.

Steve Coogan has revealed that he is currently working on a new Alan Partridge television show after taking part in a live Facebook Q&A.

Partridge, created and played by Steve Coogan, first graced popular culture via the 1991 radio show On The Hour, before being awarded his own pseudo-chat show Knowing Me, Knowing You in 1994. He starred in the feature-length movie Alpha Papa in 2013. Sky broadcast his further adventures Mid Morning Matters and Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isles in 2016.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Coogan said a new series featuring Alan Partridge was in the works, indicating that it might move away from the recent Mid Morning Matters With Alan Partridge series.

“We’re doing some more Alan at the end of this year. He’ll return to the small screen in a way that we’re trying to devise at the moment,” Coogan said. “We’re not quite sure what that is, but we’ve got a few ideas that I’m going to keep up my sleeve at the moment. But there’ll be more Alan, there’ll be a regular appearance of Alan and some of the usual suspects.”

Coogan also compared Alan Partridge to US President Donald Trump. “In some ways the only person on Earth who’s more Alan Partridge than Alan Partridge is Donald Trump,” he told THR.

“Even Alan Partridge would think Donald Trump is a bit much. I thought Nigel Farage was the incarnation of Alan Partridge, a nightmare version of Alan Partridge who actually wields some power, but I would have never predicted the leader of the free world would be an uber-Partridge.”