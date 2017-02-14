New ‘American Crime Story’ to tackle Monica Lewinsky scandal

Sarah Paulson has already been cast, though not as Hillary Clinton.

Season four of American Crime Story will tell the story of the infamous Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton sex scandal.

The season will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down A President. American Crime Story and American Horror Story favourite Sarah Paulson has already been cast in an unknown role.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy told E! News: “Sarah will be in it but she won’t be playing Hillary [Clinton]. That’s earmarked for talks with somebody else. We’re casting that now. I can’t say what Sarah is playing, but it starts shooting at the end of this year.”

Season one of the crime anthology series, The People v. O. J. Simpson, told the story of the notorious O. J. Simpson murder trial of 1994-5. It aired last year to enormous acclaim and won nine Emmys including acting prizes for Sterling K. Brown, Sarah Paulson and Courtney B. Vance.

Season two, which due to start shooting shortly, will focus on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Douglas Brinkley’s book, The Great Deluge: Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, will be used as the main source material. Annette Bening has been cast as Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco.

Season three of the crime anthology, which also starts shooting this year for a 2018 premiere, will be based on the infamous 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace on the steps of his Miami mansion.