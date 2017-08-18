New ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 9 teaser paints Larry David as a reluctant hero

The show's long-awaited return will hit screens on October 1

A new Curb Your Enthusiasm season nine teaser has been shared and it paints Larry David as a reluctant hero.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The cult TV show will return to screens after six years away later this year. The premiere date has been confirmed as October 1.

In the clip, the camera moves through desolate and dark streets as a voiceover teases a world-saving superhero figure. “There is only one hero who never stays silent, who fights against injustice wherever he finds it,” it says. “And the world needs him now more than ever.”

A light then shines an image of David’s face into the sky, like the Bat signal, before the video cuts to the star lying on a bed reading a newspaper.

Watch the teaser below, via The Hollywood Reporter.

The new series will see the return of beloved characters including Jeff Garlin (Jeff Greene), Smoove (Leon Black) and Ted Danson, who plays himself. Cheryl Hines (Cheryl David) is also confirmed to return, despite her character divorcing from Larry in season 8.

Meanwhile, Gilmore Girls‘ Lauren Graham is set to have a recurring role in the new episodes. “Pret-ty, pret-ty, good. RIGHT?” she tweeted when the news broke earlier this year.