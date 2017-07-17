Former Doctor Who actor Colin Baker praises BBC’s casting of Jodie Whittaker as new Doctor

Baker, who played the title role between 1984 and 1986, told his followers that Whittaker "IS the Doctor whether you like it or not"

Former Doctor Who actor Colin Baker has praised the BBC’s casting of Jodie Whittaker as the new Doctor – the first female actor to take the lead role in the long-running TV series.

Confirmation of Whittaker’s new role was announced by the Corporation last night (July 16), with the Broadchurch star set to play the 13th incarnation of the popular sci-fi character. She will be taking over from Peter Capaldi as the titular time-lord.

While some fans aired their grievances with Whittaker’s casting, many others online praised the move – including Baker, who played the Doctor from 1984 to 1986.

Writing on his Twitter, Baker told his followers that the BBC “did do the right thing” in making Whittaker the first female Doctor Who.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Baker also said that it was “very sad” that some people had claimed that they would never watch Doctor Who again following the news of Whittaker’s casting.

Meanwhile, Star Wars actor John Boyega and Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker were among the high-profile names to sing Whittaker’s praises following the news.

Boyega declared that the new Doctor was going to be “awesome”, while Brooker said that Whittaker had been “great in everything she’s done.”