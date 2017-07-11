New ‘Grand Tour’ trailer shows moment before Richard Hammond had life-threatening crash

Hammond admitted he 'thought he was going to die'

The new trailer for the upcoming second series of ‘The Grand Tour’ from the former ‘Top Gear’ cast shows the moment before Richard Hammond was involved in a life-threatening crash.

Last month, Hammond was airlifted to hospital while he filming for Amazon’s ‘The Grand Tour’ in Switzerland when he lost control of his vehicle and it burst into flames.

Shortly after the crash, fellow host Jeremy Clarkson tweeted “it was the biggest crash I’ve ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK”. Hammond meanwhile, later added that he ‘thought he was going to die in the crash‘.

“In fact that is what was going through my mind. I thought I’d had it,” he said, describing the experience as “like being in a tumble dryer full of bricks going down a hill. I was aware that I was up, that I was high, that inevitably the car was going to come down.”

Now, to celebrate Amazon Prime Day, a short 30-second teaser clip has been uploaded to the service showing Hammond saying ‘watch this’ before racing off moments before the incident. Visit here to view the trailer.

No premiere date has been revealed for ‘The Grand Tour’ series two, but it is expected to arrive in the Autumn around October.