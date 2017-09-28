New Louis Theroux documentary air date confirmed

'Dark States - Heroin Town' will be broadcast in October

A new Louis Theroux documentary about drugs in America will air on the BBC next month.

Titled Dark States – Heroin Town, the documentary will air on October 8 at 9pm on BBC Two.

According to a press release, it looks at “America’s love affair with prescription painkillers” that has “led to widespread dependency on opiates”. The documentary sees Theroux visiting an Appalachian community “devastated” by heroin use in Huntington, West Virginia.

“Louis spends time with the user community caught in the vice-like grip of drug misuse and follows the emergency services struggling to cope with multiple overdoses each day,” the synopsis adds.

According to recent reports, Theroux will follow Heroin Town with two other US city-themed documentaries shortly, one called Murder In Milwaukee and another titled Sex Trafficking Houston.

“I immerse myself in some of the most dysfunctional and disturbing aspects of American society. They combine hard-hitting actuality with intimate interviews,” Theroux previously said of his upcoming trio of documentaries.

“I have been granted access to the police in several states; I’ve got to know the people affected by crime; and I’ve also spent time with the perpetrators of crime, with the idea of understanding the causes of it, both on a systemic level and also in a very personal way.”

Louis Theroux has also indicated that he would like to make a documentary about Donald Trump, describing it as an “amazing challenge”.

Theroux went on to say: “It feels like a whole cultural, almost sea change in how the world is part of the post-Brexit wave of populism.”