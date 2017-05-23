New pictures from ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 revealed

The series returns with seven new episodes this summer

New pictures from Game Of Thrones season seven have been revealed, sharing more details about what to expect from the new series.

The HBO show is set to return to screens this summer for its penultimate series. Show producers have already confirmed 2018’s season eight will be its last.

Seven new images published by Entertainment Weekly offer further insight into the upcoming episodes, showing scenes like Daenerys (played by Emilia Clarke) sat on top of a dragon with flames in the background.

Another shows Jon Snow (Kit Harington) on horseback in the snow, while another sees Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) at the Stark house.

Other pictures give fans a glimpse behind-the-scenes, with the likes of Gwendoline Christie and Kristofer Hivju captured in between filming. See some of the images below with more at Entertainment Weekly.

Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones actor Iain Glen has described the show’s upcoming season as its “best” to date.

Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont in the HBO show, recently told Entertainment Weekly that he praised showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss for writing their best ever scripts.

“I wrote to Dan and David and I said I thought they were the best seven episodes they’ve ever written,” Glen said.

He continued: “The story is going toward a conclusion. There’s no sense of treading water. You have storylines colliding. And the evolving drama and relationships are as good as they have ever been. It definitely feels like the beginning of the end game.”

Glen added of his own character’s current situation: “My feeling is Jorah would die a happy man if he could get forgiveness from Daenerys. He’s been in that mental territory half his life. He’s always been willing to sacrifices his life for her. His loss of life is not as big for him as seeking her redemption.”

Season seven is set to premiere on July 16.